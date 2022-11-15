Cooking teams showed off their best culinary skills this past weekend during Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association’s 10th annual Southern Soulfood Showdown.
Roughly 10 teams competed outside Mon Ami in Jeanerette on Saturday in categories including best fried food, best greens, best pork delicacy and more.
Benji Rose, the association’s president, said the annual cook-off is a means to bring people together and to give area cooks a chance to showcase their dishes.
“I think the turnout was good,” Rose said on Saturday. “I would call this a success.”
Vehicles lined the streets adjacent to Mon Ami as people came to purchase food from the competitors and listen to music played by a DJ.
Rose said the Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association has a new board and that they are looking ahead on plans for events throughout the year as well as next year’s cook-off event.
Alma Olivier, the founder of the Derek J. Olivier Foundation of Louisiana, a nonprofit in memory of her slain son, was also at the event selling raffle tickets to raise money to give students scholarships in her son’s name.
Olivier’s son, Derek, was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High. He was a student at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, Ark., when he was fatally shot across campus in September 2012 while helping someone change a flat tire. Alma said the shooting happened two days before his birthday.
Alma said the foundation had been selling raffle tickets for about two to three weeks before the cook-off event and that they planned to pull the winners that evening.