Cooking teams showed off their best culinary skills this past weekend during Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association’s 10th annual Southern Soulfood Showdown.

Roughly 10 teams competed outside Mon Ami in Jeanerette on Saturday in categories including best fried food, best greens, best pork delicacy and more.

PHOTOS: Southern Soulfood Showdown 2022

1 of 10


Tags