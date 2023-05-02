John Bel Edwards
The spending plan eliminates thousands of slots for early childhood education programs Gov. John Bel Edwards had pushed to keep.

The Louisiana Republican House leadership unveiled a state budget proposal Monday that reduces a proposed K-12 teacher salary increase and likely cuts funding for health care programs for people who are poor, fragile or living with disabilities.

The spending plan also eliminates thousands of slots for early childhood education programs Gov. John Bel Edwards had pushed to keep, while devoting millions to legislators’ pet projects ahead of this fall’s statehouse elections.







