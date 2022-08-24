Dr. Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House in 2020 (file photo).

Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to resign at the end of this year, but his announcement sparked a series of pledges from House Republicans to investigate him, regardless of his resignation.

Fauci announced Monday he will step down in December from his roles as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.



