The first Taste of the Teche was such a success, it has moved to the Cade Community Center this year.

Local cooks will be able to see how their favorite dishes rank according to the taste buds of New Iberia gourmets during The Daily Iberian event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

