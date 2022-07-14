As cast members slowly filtered into the Sliman Theater for a dress rehearsal of the Iberia Performing Arts League’s production of Tarzan Wednesday afternoon, Hollie Guidry was at the front desk ready to give exciting news to each of them.
“The A/C is on!” Guidry said to each person as they walked into the building.
Although it may seem like a small problem at first, kids performing the production that debuts today had spent many hours preparing for the show while also dealing with the summer heat.
“We have about 30 fans,” Guidry, the director of the production said. “There was some talk about going to other places but we settled on doing it here.”
The expression of each child cast member lit up with excitement when news of the air conditioning was given. Even with the slight setback, the summer kids production of “Tarzan” has been a long time coming.
“We were actually supposed to do it in 2020 but had to cancel because of COVID,” Guidry said. “I actually was in ‘Tarzan’ as a senior in high school, and when it came time to pick I thought this would work best for our community and with the kids that we have.”
Unlike most IPAL productions, the summer musical is meant specifically to be performed by children ages 10to 18. Guidry said the small cast of more than 20 have been rehearsing all summer and are ready to debut the musical to the public.
Guidry, who has previously directed IPAL productions like “The Silver Whistle,” said children’s productions are generally more busy than a typical adult theatrical production, but her “Tarzan” cast have been surprisingly easy to handle.
“Kids usually require managing, I have to keep them busy at all times,” she said. “With adults they can just sort of wait their turn. I’ve done a lot of kids productions but this one was really smooth.”
“Tarzan” is a musical adaptation based on the 1999 Disney film of the same name. The original production opened on Broadway in 2006 and ran for more than 400 performances.
The musical opens today and will run this weekend and next weekend. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by going to www.tix.com and searching “IPAL.”
If you go
WHERE: Sliman Theater, Iberia Performing Arts League