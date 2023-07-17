state capitol
The Louisiana state Capitol in Baton Rouge.

Lawmakers could take up numerous bills vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards when they return to Baton Rouge on Tuesday for a five-day veto override session.

In total, Edwards vetoed 28 bills from the 2023 legislative session that ended June 8, and the Louisiana constitution requires an override session of not more than five days unless a majority of lawmakers opt out. Lawmakers on Thursday confirmed a session will start Tuesday, which gives them through Saturday to attempt to override the Democratic governor.