Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard of Breaux Bridge.

The preliminary investigation revealed Girard was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road. At the same time, a 2007 Dodge Dakota was traveling south on US 167. Girard failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of the Dodge.



