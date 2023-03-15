There are a ton of events happening in the area over the next five days and the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau has you covered with their "Louisiana Sweet Picks."

Shadoes on the teche

The Plein Air Awards Ceremony & Fine Art Sale will be held at the Shadows Visitor Center, located at 320 E. Main Street.

SATURDAY

Shadows on the teche
Buy Now

Judge Dawn Whitelaw will announce the winning painting and also award prizes in a variety of other categories from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Barrell racing events
Buy Now
Rip Van Winkle event
Spanish Festival 2023 poster


Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.