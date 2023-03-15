There are a ton of events happening in the area over the next five days and the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau has you covered with their "Louisiana Sweet Picks."
SATURDAY
The Plein Air Awards Ceremony & Fine Art Sale: Judge Dawn Whitelaw will announce the winning painting and also award prizes in a variety of other categories from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Paintings completed during competition week will be on exhibit. All paintings will be available for sale.
This event will be held at the Shadows Visitor Center, located at 320 E. Main Street. The event is free and open to the public.
For questions, please visit contact the Shadows at (337) 369-6446 or Shadows@ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.
SATURDAY
Plein Air Paint Out: Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in a Paint Out in Downtown New Iberia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Works produced at the Paint Out will be judged, awarded ribbons, and available for sale.
It is free to participate, but registration is required. The event is at the Shadows Visitor Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia,
ABOUT THE JUDGE: Dawn Whitelaw is one of the artists in On Track Studios in Franklin, Tennessee. Painting Plein Air with colleagues in Plein Air Painters of the Southeast and The Chestnut Group adds a richness and honesty to her studio work.
Whitelaw is currently on the the board of the Portrait Society of America where she serves as vice-chair. She has also been featured as faculty for Plein Air South and the Plein Air Convention and Expo. In 2016, the American Impressionist Society elected her to Master status. Whitelaw was one of ten American women artists invited to exhibit in "Inspiring Figures" at the Butler Institute of American Art. She has a painting in the permanent collection of the Rahr-west Art Museum.
SATURDAY
Acadiana Barrel Racing Association: Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to complete a cloverleaf pattern around preset barrels in the fastest time.
Pole bending is a timed event that features a horse and one mounted rider, running a weaving or serpentine path around six poles arranged in a line. Concession available. SugArena at Acadiana Fairgrounds, 713 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Rip Van Winkle Gardens Spring Dinner: Enjoy a special dinner at night in the gardens of Jefferson Island Rip Van Winkle Gardens.
Choose from two times: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Reservations required and can be made by calling the gardens. Cafe Jefferson, 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd., New Iberia, (337) 359-8525
THURSDAY
New Iberia Spanish Festival Poster Unveiling : All are welcome to attend, light refreshments will be served. The 2023 winning design will be the official festival poster and festival t-shirt design. The 2023 festival theme is: “Sweet Home New Iberia“ honoring our past, celebrating our sweet future!
Merchandise will be available for purchase at the event including posters, t-shirts, hats, and festival pins. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cane River Pecan Company's Pie Bar, 254 W. Main St., New Iberia.