There are a ton of events happening in the area over the next five days and the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau has you covered with their "Louisiana Sweet Picks."
SATURDAY
Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition will run from Saturday until March 18. Plein air painters will be outdoors in the Shadows-on-the-Teche gardens, along Main Street, on Avery Island and other areas around Acadiana for visitors to view. Free paint-out, art exhibit, awards ceremony, and silent auction. Paintings will be on display and available for purchase throughout competition week in the Shadows Visitor Center across the street from the Shadows.
Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia, (337) 369-6446.
SATURDAY
Plein Air Quick Draw Competition -Shadows Plein Air will host a Quick Draw Competition in Downtown Lafayette. Artists will have two hours to complete a painting en plein air. Public is invited to watch. Prizes to be awarded and artwork will be for sale. Downtown Lafayette, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Bunny Trail Trunks & Treats Contest: All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants will be handing out treats from their trunks and collecting monetary donations for Lydia Cancer Association.
Bring your wallets to donate to your favorite best decorated vehicle. Prizes will be given out to the top 3 money raisers. Food will be sold. Weeks Park, 4412 Weeks Park Rd., New Iberia, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Paint Delcambre: Paint Delcambre Day as part of the Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Art Competition. Artist meet and greet will begin at 5 p.m. Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing & Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St., Delcambre, 5-8 p.m.
SUNDAY
St. Patrick's Day March: The members of the New Iberia Marching Men and more will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an annual march down Main Street from the Civic Center (457 E. Main St.) to Bouligny Plaza (102 W. Main St.). There will be bag pipes, Celtic music, Irish cheer and lots of green! Main Street, New Iberia, 2-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Plein Air Hilliard Museum Painting Demo: The painting demonstration will be led by Dawn Whitelaw, judge for this year's Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition. The demo is open to the public. Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, 1-3 p.m.,
