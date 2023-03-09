green
Buy Now

On Sunday, the members of the New Iberia Marching Men and more will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an annual march down Main Street from the Civic Center (457 E. Main St.) to Bouligny Plaza (102 W. Main St.) from 2-3 in New Iberia.

There are a ton of events happening in the area over the next five days and the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau has you covered with their "Louisiana Sweet Picks."

SATURDAY



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.