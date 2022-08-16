An arrest has been made after a police officer in Lafayette was dragged 100 feet by a suspect in a vehicle trying to evade officers.
The Lafayette Police Department officer is in critical condition.
Lafayette Police said they have charged Jaylin Chavis 24, of Lake Charles, with first-degree attempted murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence and OWI (first offense).
Police said, Chavis was “the suspect responsible for the early morning incident that injured an officer has been arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.”
On Tuesday around 1:20 a.m., police said officers attempted to stop a reckless driver when the vehicle attempted to evade officers by speeding away.
The vehicle then ran into a road block. Chavis allegedly attempted to evade officers for second time in reverse. While in reverse, police said he ran over a Lafayette Police Officer, dragging him for approximately 100 feet. The officer fired rounds at the vehicle to stop the vehicle but no one was struck.
The officer who was hit was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is now considered stable. The investigation is ongoing and as more information is received, updates will be sent out. The name of the officer has not been released.
