Support for the Port continues as an additional $1.2 million in federal funding is on its way to the Port of Iberia.
Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero announced Friday that the $1.2 million in federal funding has been successfully appropriated for the AGMAC Channel Dredging Project as part of the South Louisiana Priorities funded in the Army Corps Work Plan.
Project funds will be used to cover all cost associated with the review and consultation of the Project Management Plan (PMP) report completed by the USACE on July 18, 2016, which defines the scope and level of peer review required for the Post-feasibility validation report.
This PMP will re-assess the environmental and engineering elements that were authorized for construction by Section 1001(25) of the Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA) 2007 and the Water Resources Reform and Development (WRRDA) of 2014 and confirm the economic justification of the project.
The purpose of the project is to open up the Port of Iberia to heavier projects, both for ships of deeper draft coming in and larger fabricated items, like rigs and modules for industrial applications, to go out.
The $1.2 million in federal funding was supported by U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (LA 3rd District) through Community Project Funding Appropriations.
"We continue to work closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local stakeholders to prioritize funding for dredging and waterway projects in south Louisiana," said Higgins. "The FY23 Work Plan provides critical support for our
ports, waterways, locks, and flood control infrastructure across south Louisiana. Investing in our waterways is an investment in our future."
The long-term goal of the AGMAC work is to have the channel dredged to a 20-foot depth from the port to the Gulf of Mexico.