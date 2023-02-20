Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 328 near Juleau Champagne Road in St. Martin Parish.

The crash took the life of 41-year-old Christopher Aron Thibodeaux and his nephew, 16-year-old Carter Bryan Potts, both of Breaux Bridge.



