Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 328 near Juleau Champagne Road in St. Martin Parish.
The crash took the life of 41-year-old Christopher Aron Thibodeaux and his nephew, 16-year-old Carter Bryan Potts, both of Breaux Bridge.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Thibodeaux was driving a 2017 Ford Escape west on LA 328. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and entered the ditch on the south side of the road. The vehicle then exited the ditch and began to overturn several times in the field beyond the ditch.
Thibodeaux was not restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. Despite being properly restrained, Potts suffered fatal injuries. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained from Thibodeaux for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.
Troop I has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2023.