Work on the Louisiana SugArena is progressing after a sudden discovery caused project leaders to make a change order to the project.

Iberia Parish Government received $400,000 in state capital outlay funds this fiscal year to upgrade and renovate the SugArena, which provides many events that draw in people to Iberia Parish every year.



