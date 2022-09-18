festival

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival will be taking place this week parades, fais-do-dos and much more. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival gets rolling in Iberia Parish this week with a full slate of events, parades and musical performances that will draw people from all over Louisiana.

The festival kicks off Thursday with an art, garden and flower show as well as the Shadows-on-the-Teche Farm Fest, which caters to children and families on the beautiful Shadows grounds with vintage games and events.



