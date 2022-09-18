The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival gets rolling in Iberia Parish this week with a full slate of events, parades and musical performances that will draw people from all over Louisiana.
The festival kicks off Thursday with an art, garden and flower show as well as the Shadows-on-the-Teche Farm Fest, which caters to children and families on the beautiful Shadows grounds with vintage games and events.
On Friday, a Blessing of the Crop takes place at 10 a.m. followed by the first day of the carnival street fair at 5 p.m. A fais-do-do at Bouligny Plaza will feature the Bad Boys Band, Geno Delafose and Jamie Bergeron.
At 6 p.m., the Farmer’s Parade kicks off on Main Street at Ann Street, and will feature a tribute to the local farming industry with tractors and goodies for children attending.Immediately following that parade, the Candy Toss Parade will take place the Berry Queens which organizers hope will feature a “parade of nonprofits” this year. Local nonprofits are encouraged to contact the Berry Queens to roll in the parade.
Saturday will host a wide array of events, starting with a 5K run at 6:30 a.m. followed by a car show at the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
The Children’s Parade, which features children taking the forefront of parade activities, takes place at 10 a.m. The fais-do-do starts at 4 p.m. and will feature Wayne Singleton, Rusty Metoyer and Clay Cormier.
The pageant and coronation of Queen Sugar will take place at 7 p.m., followed by a coronation ball at 9 p.m.
The festival ends Sunday with a Royalty Mass at 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, which will be followed by the Royalty Street Parade at noon.
As one of the largest sugar producing parishes in Louisiana, the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival highlights and pays tribute to the crop that has brought a sustainable living to many farmers in Iberia Parish and across the state.
The Louisiana Sugar Cane Association works every year to bring a multi-day festival to the parish with a wide variety of events for people of all ages to enjoy.