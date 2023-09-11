IMG_2945.JPG
Buy Now

Brothers "Little Jim" Domingue, right, and Errol Domingues relax for a minute on the side of a combine at Domingues Farms in rural Erath. The Domingues have invested in a drone to help grow their sugar cane crop. It is scheduled to arrive in October.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN

ERATH – Domingues Farms has come a long, long way from the days of “Brodie and Mitchell.”

Reista Domingues used to hitch up mules so they could do the heavy lifting, er, heavy pulling, soon after his sugar cane farm was established in 1919. "Mr. Reista, Brodie and Mitchell" would be shocked to see the newest addition flying over the Domingues Farms as the fourth-generation sugar cane farmers enter the harvest season for 2023.

IMG_2955.JPG
Buy Now

Errol Domingues, left, and his older brother, "Little Jim" Domingue, stand proudly next to tall sugar cane at Domingues Farms. The brothers, who run the farm started by their great-grandfather, Reista Domingues, in 1918, plan to manage their crop with a drone in the near future.
hylio4.jpg
Buy Now

A Hylio AG-272 is shown in action spraying a crop. More and more farmers like "Little Jim" Domingue and his brother, Errol Domingues, co-owners of Domingues Farms, are turning to the high-tech world of drones to manage their crops.
reista domingues 2023 Farm Tab.jpg

Reista Domingues, founder of the Domingues Farms, stands on top of a load of sugar cane with his two mules (foreground, left) , Brodie and Mitchell, after the farming business was established in 1918. More than 100 years later, brothers "Little Jim" Domingue and Errol Domingue are fourth-generation sugar cane farmers who have continued the business started by their great-grandfather, Reista, an immigrant from the Canary Islands.
IMG_2952.JPG
Buy Now

Domingues Farms in rural Erath was started by Reista Domingues in 1918. Domingues and his brother were immigrants from the Canary Islands who first settled in Thibodaux. Domingues moved here to start farming.


Tags