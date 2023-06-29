United Way is partnering with local businesses across Acadiana for a “Stuff the Bus” campaign initiative to assist with school supplies for the coming year.
With the support of sponsors, the school supply campaign will help to provide school supplies to classrooms and students in need throughout United Way of Acadiana’s service area. Stuff the Bus is a community-wide effort to provide essential school supplies to educators in need.
By collecting supplies, the drive aims to support educators in creating dynamic learning environments that inspire students.
The drive is active the month of July and school supplies are distributed to teachers in Iberia, St. Martin, Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion school systems in August.
With more than 50 drop off locations, organizers say this year’s Stuff the Bus may be the biggest yet.
“We are always amazed by the outpouring of community support that comes in during our summer Stuff the Bus drive,” United Way President and CEO Heather Blanchard said in a prepared statement. “The community comes together and makes sure that our Acadiana students have what they need to start the school year.”
Requested supplies to be dropped off include paper towels, hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, disinfecting wipes, command hooks, kinder mats, Kleenex, towels, construction paper, dry erase supplies, loose-leaf paper, binders, crayons, scissors, glue, pencils, ink pens and notebooks. Drop offs can be made through July 20.
Iberia Parish drop off locations include Allstate Insurance (Ryan Champagne), Armentor Jewelers, B1 Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Cane River Pecan Company, Church Alley Cafe and Bistro, Community First Bank (Main Office, Old Spanish Trail and Loreauville locations), Edward Jones (Judy Vaughn), Fantastic Sams Salon, First National Bank locations, Grace Home Health, Meritus Credit Union, McGriff Insurance Services and Regions Bank (Lewis Street location).