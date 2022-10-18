For families in the U.S. or Louisiana looking to move from one place to another, cost of living concerns, especially when it comes to household bills, are often top of mind.
A recent study by household billing app company "doxo" reveals New Iberia is not only one of the most affordable places in the U.S., but also in Louisiana.
For the 10 most common household monthly expenses, New Iberia residents pay 21.3 percent less than the national average at $1,577 per month. The national average is $2,003 per month. Over 12 months, that's a savings of more than $5,000 in household bills.
In Louisiana, of the top 60 cities, New Iberia ranks 49th, which places it in top 25 percent of most affordable communities for monthly living expenses. New Iberia is found to be more affordable than Morgan City ($1,613), Alexandria ($1,652), Opelousas ($1,716), Lafayette ($1,734) and Youngsville ($2,084).
A few Teche area communities that average better than New Iberia for monthly household bills include Franklin ($1,558), Abbeville ($1,534) and St. Martinville ($1,330)
The state average for the ten most common monthly household bills is $1,871. New Iberia is 15 percent less than the monthly state number. Over 12 months, that's a savings of more than $3,500 in household bills.
While New Iberia spends 21.3 percent less than the national average on household bills, there are some specific bills that city residents pay more than the national average. Cable or satellite service is slightly higher and auto loans are on average $20 higher than what's paid throughout the U.S. The biggest disparity is in health insurance where New Iberia residents pay $217 a month compared to the national average of $123 per month.
Among bill paying behaviors for New Iberia, the doxo study shows residents prefer paying bills on Thursday and Fridays and between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. New Iberia residents prefer paying for bills by debit card by more than 80 percent, followed by checks and then credit cards.
The Louisiana city with the highest monthly household bill load is Kenner at $2,431, $428 higher than the national average and $560 more than the state average.
The doxo study shows top five most expensive metro cities in the U.S. for monthly household bills are San Jose ($3,248), New York City ($3,059), Boston ($2,963), San Francisco ($2,946) and San Diego ($2,689). The top five most affordable metro cities in the U.S. are Detroit ($1,634), Cleveland ($1,655), El Paso ($1,675), Albuquerque ($1,687) and Memphis ($1,689).