From left, Middle School Student of the Year Anaya Alem, High School Student of the Year Cecile Granger and Elementary Student of the Year John-Robert Bourque were awarded for the student of the year distinctions Wednesday.
The Iberia Parish School Board recognized and congratulated the school district’s three students of the year at Wednesday’s meeting.
John-Robert Bourque, Anaya Alem and Cecile Granger were each recognized for the distinctions of being selected as the elementary, middle school and high school students of the year respectively.
John-Robert, a 5th grader at Coteau Elementary, was selected as the elementary student of the year due to his honor roll record and participation in several extracurricular activities. He has served as vice-president of 4-H and was named as 4-H student of the year last year. John-Robert has been a member of Beta Club, Helping Hands and enjoys playing soccer, computer coding, video games and diving in the Miami aquarium, according to Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph.
Anaya Alem, the middle school student of the year, is an 8th grade student at Iberia Middle School. Assistant Superintendent Allison O’Donnell said that Anaya has participated in student government, dancing, Junior Beta and is an honor roll student. Over the years, O’Donnell said that Anaya has learned to lead from the front as well as be an effective team member, and enjoys dancing, performing, reading and spending time with friends. Anaya hopes to be an entrepreneur in the future and own her own dance studio.
“Anaya believes that her education is the only thing that cannot be taken from her so she gives her all to her school,” O’Donnell said.
Cecile Granger, a 12th grade student at New Iberia Senior High, is an honor roll student and also competing in the Student of the Year regional competition, Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said.
Some of Cecile’s many extracurricular activities include student government, Pride of Cajunland Band, the Firestarter Project, Scouts of America and Order of the Arrow.
Hulin said Cecile’s father was a Cub Scout, mother was a Girl Scout and brothers were Eagle Scouts. Cecile switched to Boy Scouts in 2019 when the organization opened to girls and has served as patrol leader for two years.
In her off-time, Cecile enjoys riding her bike, reading, swimming and laying in the sun.