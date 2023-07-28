Operation Smoke Sheaux
Buy Now

The Food Network’s “BBQ USA” TV show will feature UL Lafayette’s Office of Veteran and Military Student Services’ signature fundraising event – Operation Smoke Sheaux. The barbecue contest will air during several upcoming episodes of “Battle on the Bayou.” Episodes will be broadcast on Monday, Aug. 7; Tuesday, Aug. 8; Monday, Aug. 14; and Saturday, Aug. 26.

 Doug Dugas/University of Louisiana at Lafayette

For a competition that literally goes up in smoke every year, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Office of Veteran and Military Student Services’ signature fundraising event has proven an overwhelming success.

The Food Network TV show “BBQ USA” agrees. It will feature Operation Smoke Sheaux, a barbecue cook-off that supports UL Lafayette’s members of the military, veterans and their dependents. The first airing of the TV show’s “Battle on the Bayou” episode will be Monday, Aug. 7. Broadcasts will also air on Tuesday, Aug. 8; Monday, Aug. 14; and Saturday, Aug. 26.



Tags