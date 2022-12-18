There were five confirmed tornadoes in this region of Louisiana on Wednesday confirmed by the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles.
In their final report, the National Weather service said the tornado in New Iberia was a "top-end EF-2 tornado that touched down just southwest of New Iberia and tracked northeast along the southeastern edge of New Iberia."
The tornado in New Iberia had 135 mile-per-hour winds, traveled 4.4 miles and was up to 300 yards wide. From 136 to 165, a tornado is classified as EF-3 and strong. The most violent is an EF-5 at over 200 miles per hour.
"The tornado damaged roughly 20 to 25 mobile homes on Bradley Lane," the weather service said in the report. "Four of these mobile homes were completely destroyed.
"The tornado then tracked northeast through mostly open field and clipped a neighborhood on Fontelieu Drive and Copper Road," the report continued. "The tornado then directly impacted the New Iberia Medical Center. Numerous vehicles and buildings in the medical center district were heavily damaged. The roofing exterior was completely blown off of a mid-rise medical building. A large chunk of the roof decking was also ripped off, while some interior wall damage occurred."
Hospital officials reported structural engineers said there was no structure damage to the medical arts building.
The report finished by saying "the tornado then heavily damaged numerous homes along Bayou Blvd., Avenue Bonne Terre and Old Jeanerette Road. The tornado continued northeast over open field before lifting near Sam Snead Drive.
Stats
New Iberia
Hit: 10:49 a.m.
Ended: 10:59 a.m.
Tornado Rating: EF-2 = Strong, 111 - 135 mph.
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 16
Max Speed = 135 mph
Tornado Path Length = 4.4 miles
Tornado Max Width = 300 yards
St. Martin Parish
Hit: 11:16 a.m.
Ended: 11:16 a.m.
Tornado Rating: EF-1 = Weak, 86 - 110 mph.
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Max Speed = 95 mph
Tornado Path Length = 0.25 miles
Tornado Max Width = 50 yards
(From the National Weather Service on the tornadoes that hit New Iberia and St. Martin Parish)
