Street closures for Sugar Cane Festival By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Sep 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Downtown New Iberia will see several street closures this week in order for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival to hold its many planned events in the area.Fulton Street will be closed until Monday for the street fair to be held at the Bouligny Plaza parking lot.Main Street between Prairie Street and Jefferson Street will be closed Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in order for the Farmers Parade and Candy Toss Parade to take place in downtown New Iberia.Main Street between Julia Street and Jefferson Street will also be closed Friday between 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for the street fair and fais do-do at Bouligny Plaza.On Saturday, Main Street will be closed between Julia Street and Jefferson Street from 8:30 .m. to 7 p.m. for the street fair to continue.The area will close again between 7 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the street fair and fais do-so.Main Street from Lewis Street to Corinne Street will be closed for the Children’s Parade Saturday.On Sunday, Main Street from Julia Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the street fair from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Main Street from Lewis Street to Vine Street will close between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the Royalty Parade. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Main Street Street Highway Candy Toss Parade Do New Iberia Festival Bouligny Plaza Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Woman 50, charged in murder of man, 70, by New Iberia Police Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week Vermilion Parish man caught by IPSO with 25 pounds of marijuana Louviere pleasantly surprised team wins with 12.34 pounds Loreauville trucker dies in semi truck rollover accident ARREST REPORTS Local Crappie Masters fishing for national title at Grenada Lake in Miss. Father, infant child in hospital after head-on crash Not missing out on 40th reunion again Yellow Jackets continue to improve under Lierman Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit