The demolition of Stein’s Superette this week marked the end of an era for a New Iberia institution that has served local residents since the 1960s.
Stein’s owner Stacy Stein said the building, located on Daspit Road, was demolished due to storm damage in the past and the repairs were too costly.
Stein’s was first opened in 1965 by Hardy and June Stein, who retired in 1985 and handed the store over to their children Stacy and Chris, who subsequently passed.
“My brother and I were raised in the store and had our first jobs there,” Stacy Stein said. “My three children were raised there and held their first jobs.”
Stein said the employees of the store, who she regarded more as family than employees, had worked for her parents and then worked at the store until its closure.
“What a treasure I had in them,” Stein said. “Good times and wonderful lifelong memories and friendships were made there surrounded by delicious home-cooked food.”
The store won the Daily Iberian "Best of the Teche" award for their food one year.
Stein remembered the freshly made boudin you could smell at the store all the way back in 1965.
“The store was our second home,” she said.
Stein’s closed in 2013 following the death of June Stein, a decision that weighed hard on Stacy Stein’s heart, she said.
Demolishing the store was just as hard a decision, but with the recent storm damage Stein said the building could no longer sustain itself.
“The worn-down building couldn’t support itself any longer, but our memories will last forever,” she said. “Three generations of memories.”
The store meant just as much to members in the community. Several social media users posted their own memories of the store this week as the public became aware of the demolition of the building.
“For so many, it was a place to go to share the best of news or to celebrate when a congratulations was in order,” Genee Myers said. “A place to reminisce with old friends and also a place to go when you just needed a listening ear to unload whatever it was that may have been weighing on your heavy heart.”