An electric car charges at a public charging station in Baton Rouge owned by Entergy Louisiana on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

The federal government will send $2.5 billion over the next five years to states, local governments and tribes to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.

The new Charging and Fueling Infrastructure grant program, which was authorized by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, will spend $2.5 billion over five years to build electric vehicle charging stations and refueling infrastructure for hydrogen, propane or natural-gas vehicles.



