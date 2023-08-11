beer photo clip art image stock
Labor organizers and legal experts worry that the easing of restrictions on serving alcohol can increase a teen’s risk of exposure to sexual harassment, especially in an industry where it’s pervasive. (Louisiana Illuminator photo)

As a former bartender and current tipped worker, Trupti Patel knows that customers tend to get grabby when there is alcohol involved.

After working in the food service industry for more than a decade, she is accustomed to dealing with drunk customers who get out of hand, especially if they become belligerent or make lewd comments. But the District of Columbia resident finds it disturbing to think of teens trying to handle the same situation.



