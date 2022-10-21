Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement celebrating Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4 percent, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.
"For four straight months, Louisiana has set new records each month for the lowest unemployment rate in state history. Our state unemployment rate is now lower than the national rate, and we have added 226,000 jobs since the worst of the pandemic," Edwards said in the statement. "I am inspired by the resolve of our people to come back so strong after suffering through the severe challenges of COVID-19 and two historically difficult hurricane seasons.
"We still have work to do, but I have never been more optimistic about the future of our state. We will continue our efforts to create good-paying jobs, diversify our economy, and put Louisiana at the forefront of the global energy
transition. There is nothing we can’t achieve if we will simply put Louisiana first and work together."
The most recent unemployment figures for Iberia Parish show unemployment at 4.6 percent for August. A year ago, the unemployment rate in Iberia Parish stood at 7 percent and has gradually lowered over time. Over the last 12 months, April of 2022 had the lowest percentage of unemployment in Iberia Parish at 4.5 percent.
The most recent unemployment rates for other parishes include St. Mary 4.9 percent, St. Martin at 3.7 percent, and Vermilion at 3.3 percent. The Lafayette-Opelousas-Morgan City, La Combined Statistical Area sits at 3.6 percent.