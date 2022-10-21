Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement celebrating Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4 percent, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.

"For four straight months, Louisiana has set new records each month for the lowest unemployment rate in state history. Our state unemployment rate is now lower than the national rate, and we have added 226,000 jobs since the worst of the pandemic," Edwards said in the statement. "I am inspired by the resolve of our people to come back so strong after suffering through the severe challenges of COVID-19 and two historically difficult hurricane seasons.



