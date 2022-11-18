state police badge

A late Thursday afternoon two-car accident in Iberia Parish claimed the lives of both motorists.

At 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 45-year-old Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr. of Delcambre and 54-year-old John B. Young, Jr. of Youngsville.



