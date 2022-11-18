A late Thursday afternoon two-car accident in Iberia Parish claimed the lives of both motorists.
At 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 45-year-old Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr. of Delcambre and 54-year-old John B. Young, Jr. of Youngsville.
The preliminary investigation revealed Young was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Leleux Road, approached its intersection with LA 14 eastbound, proceeded to cross both eastbound lanes, and entered the westbound lanes of travel without yielding.
At the same time, Duplantis was driving a 2012 GMC 2500 pickup westbound on LA 14 when his pickup struck the passenger side of Young’s Cherokee in the westbound lane of travel.
Troopers determined Duplantis was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. Young, despite being restrained, also suffered fatal injuries. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to slow down and come to a complete stop in order to ensure no cross-traffic is present and always wear your seat belt, regardless of seating position. Simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.