Local veterans and lovers of music were on-site at the Sugar Cane Festival Building Sunday afternoon as the Iberia Cultural Resources Association put on its 11th annual “Stars and Stripes” concert for the public.
The event paid tribute to veterans in New Iberia who committed their service to the U.S. military by offering a free concert featuring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra out of Lafayette.
“We’re here to pay tribute to all of those among us who are part of the brotherhood and sisterhood of the United States military,” a speaker at the event said.
Some of the songs featured during the coures of the concert included classic patriotic tunes like “Star Spangled Banner’’ and “American Salute.” However, the orchestra also added in other favorites such as pieces from musicals like “Oklahoma” and “Les Miserables.”
Renditions from jazz artists like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington were also part of the concert as the orchestra took the front state at the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
Guest conductor David Torns, who has come to New Iberia several times as part of public events put on by the ICRA, said he admired the local community’s commitment to those who served.
“New Iberia obviously cares alot about its veterans,” Torns said. “They care alot about their music too with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.”
Apart from the concert, photographer Mickey Delcambre took photos of attending veterans for free in the lobby of the Sugar Cane Festival Building that will be delivered to each veteran free of charge.
For those attending that announced they were a veteran, names were read out on the front stage in order to give a special moment of appreciation for their military service and contributions.
The ICRA, a local organization, puts on similar free concerts throughout the year thanks to its network of support from the community. The next concert slated is “Sounds of the Season” which will take place Nov. 27 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.