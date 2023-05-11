A sea of smiling faces, a whirlwind of excitement and sugar-a-plenty: That was the spectacle of Triscette Boloney and Family First Grieving Easter giveaway event. A mass of giddy children crowded Bouligny Plaza. What was supposed to be a drizzly, overcast day turned out to be a beautiful, sun-kissed one, allowing the children to enjoy an Easter egg hunt.

After the event's conclusion, Boloney's volunteers led an extensive cleanup effort. Busy hands worked all together towards one goal: To leave the grounds how they found it. Bouligny Plaza was spotless when they left.







