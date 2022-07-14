The Daily Iberian staff has come up with our weekly '3 things to do' over the weekend.
SATURDAY
Mommy & Me Cupcakes
Join us for a fun night of cupcake decorating at Church Alley Cafe & Bistro in New Iberia July 16 at 5:30 p.m.
You and a child will get to decorate a Cupcake Flower Bouquet together with instructions from Stacey from the The Frosted Apron. We know you will work up an appetite while decorating so Church Alley Cafe has got you covered.
The adult meal choices are Chicken Salad Sandwich or Turkey Club Sandwich; chips, fruit cup, or side salad, and small drink of choice
The kids meal choices are: PBJ, Cream Cheese and Jam, or Turkey Cheese Sandwich; chips, fruit cup, or apple sauce, and small drink or juice of choice
Total cost for adult and child is $50 (includes Cupcake Decorating and meals). To reserve your seats please contact Stacey at 337-201-1952. Prepayment is required. Limited Seating.
SATURDAY
Birdie B’s pop Up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
601 S Lewis St, New Iberia, LA 70560-4820
Formerly known as Macaroons by Cora, Birdie B's will We will be at N & N Barbershop with our assorted macarons, variety of cookies, and more!
SATURDAY
Broken Meaux Jo
Should be a fun night of music at the Wheel Inn at 8005 Weeks Island Rd, New Iberia, LA 70560-9044.
