It's the “Hit the Right Spot” Cornhole tournament at 7:30 p.m. at Preservation Restaurant at 225 West Main Street in New Iberia.
It's the “Hit the Right Spot” Cornhole tournament at 7:30 p.m. at Preservation Restaurant at 225 West Main Street in New Iberia.
The event will be held on the patio and it's $10 if you pay by Friday or $15 at the door. There are two person teams and prizes for the first three places.
FRIDAY
Last chance to see Tarzan!
The performance is Friday, July 22, 7:30 pm to 10 p.m. at the Sliman Theater, Iberia Performing Arts League, 126 Iberia St, New Iberia, LA. The cost is $15 at the door.
SATURDAY
Vote online for Top of the Crop and help benefit the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival until 8:30 p.m.
It's just $1 per vote ($5 minimum). You can scan the QR code or the QR code at the Acadiana Lifestyles magazine Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AcadianaLifeStyle) for one of the 21 honorees.
In the spotlight are 21 honorees, who will take to the gala run-way in competition for the coveted title of Top of the Crop. It’s anyone’s game this year, and the competition includes 10 women, 11 women, one mother/daughter duo, one father/daughter duo, three married couples and several local business owners.
