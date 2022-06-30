LOCATION: New Heights Gym, 1204 Import Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560
Organizers say, "It’s free to come in and watch some high flying vaulting! We also don’t sell concessions. But we do like to show our southern hospitality with our Cajun Pot Luck. We will set up some tables and encourage you to bring your favorite food to share. If anyone wants to bring paper products like plates, napkins, utensils that would be great. We will have Bar-B-Q pits and fryers set up to cook, We love to celebrate with food, so join us! Don’t forget to bring your own ice chest and drinks. Also, in the spirit of celebrating the USA wear your Red, White and Blue!"
SUNDAY
Event by Jus Nikki’s, 515 E Highway 90 Frontage Rd, New Iberia, LA 70560,
Starting at 1 p.m., free pool with straight 8 pool tournament starting at 5 pm $10 entry; Beer pong tournament starts at 8pm $20 team entry. They will have BBQ. DJ Sidney Blendz in the mix starting at 9 p.m. and fireworks!
SUNDAY
Ultimate Ice Cream Social by Cornerstone Cowboy Church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 400 N Lewis St, New Iberia, LA 70563-2014.
"We’d like to invite everyone to a day of Summer fun and fellowship. Come see us at Cornerstone Cowboy Church for an ice cream social, cake walk, hot dogs, games and water sports. Please bring dry clothes. All proceeds go to Missions and our Youth groups. Donations are appreciated. Tickets for ice cream will be sold in advance at the church for $10. Located in the Fellowship Hall after church services"
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.