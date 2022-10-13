The Tailgating Cookoff is a family fun day with live music, cooking competition, cornhole tournament, arts and craft vendors and fun jumps for the kids.
Come out and sample the best tailgating food around and watch a great game of cornhole. The event is at Loreauville Park, 601 Ed Broussard Rd., Loreauville, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Halloween Face Painting/Arts and Crafts on Saturday. Come out for an afternoon of Halloween fun featuring face painting and crafting Halloween characters.
The location is Cypremort Point State Park, 306 Beach Ln., Cypremort Point from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Bayou Teche French Table. Celebrate our Cajun culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary
Vive le français! Held at the Cane River Pecan Company's Pie Bar, on 254 W. Main St., New Iberia, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
