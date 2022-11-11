SATURDAY
The Atchafalaya Basin Festival will be held Saturday in Henderson at Henry Guidry Memorial Park.
SATURDAY
The Atchafalaya Basin Festival will be held Saturday in Henderson at Henry Guidry Memorial Park.
Admission and parking is free. There will be music all day from Sweet Cecilia at 11 a.m. to Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns at 9 p.m.
Sonny the Birdman will have exotic bird shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will also be a gumbo cooking contest, arts and crafts all day and a silent auction until 3 p.m.
Visit basinfestival.com or call 337-205-2443. The event is a fundraiser for Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Henderson, La, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Chapel in Butte La Rose, La. The festival offers Posters, T-Shirts, Raffle Tickets, Live and Silent Auctions, and great food and drinks.
SATURDAY
Come listen to the stories of the history of Breaux Bridge from the people who lived it and tell your favorite stories as well.
Join your friends for coffee and history at the Teche Center for the Arts on 210 East Bridge Street, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SATURDAY
The New Iberia Holiday Vendor & Craft Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Iberia City Park on 300 Marie Street in New Iberia. Vendors selling handmade crafts, clothing, sweets, decor, wellness and local independent product distributors. Bring the kids for fun and pictures with the Grinch. Live animal storytelling at noon and 2 p.m. Vendor booths are located indoors as well as in the courtyard at the entrance to the building. Food truck and a mobile coffee truck, kettle corn, funnel cakes, face painting and so much more available.
BONUS EVENT: Also on Saturday is the Southern Soul Food Showdown - Finger licking, family-oriented Southern soul food cook-off with fais-do-do, arts and crafts, refreshments and more at MonAmi, 7304 Hwy. 90 E., Jeanerette from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.