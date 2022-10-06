On Oct. 8 and 9 It's the 32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff as the family-oriented food festival is held in historic downtown New Iberia.
There is a Gumbo Cookoff, Roux Run, Youth Gumbo Cookoff, Meanest Beans Competition, children's activities, live music all weekend and more.
Cajun/Creole food midday Saturday, nothing but gumbo midday on Sunday.
No pets or ice chests. The event will be held at Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia, Sat. 8 a.m.to 10 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Call (337) 364-1836 for more info or visit them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/gumbocookoff).
Saturday, Oct. 8
The Shadows Arts & Crafts Fair.
Over 100 vendors from around Louisiana with diverse hand-made items from fine art to food and furniture will be in attendance.
A special tour is included in the fee. Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Call (337) 369-6446 for more information or visit them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ShadowsontheTeche).
Saturday
On Oct. 8 is the Ça C'est Bon Cooking Demonstration Dinner.
Learn how to cook an award-winning seafood gumbo, classic Cajun appetizers, and dessert and drink pairings, all while enjoying a delicious meal in the heart of the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff.
Recipe cards included with purchase. Admission. Victor's Cafeteria, 109 W. Main St., New Iberia, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call (337) 364-1836 for more information.