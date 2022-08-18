ALL WEEKEND
Shrimpin Ain't Easy! The Delcambre Shrimp Festival is back and you can take part in the fun all weekend long.Don't miss any of the excitement, music and of course the shrimp!
Shrimpin Ain't Easy! The Delcambre Shrimp Festival is back and you can take part in the fun all weekend long.Don't miss any of the excitement, music and of course the shrimp!
Friday will feature live music by several performers.
On Saturday, gates open at 9 a.m. for an all-day fais-do-do with DJ Homer Stelly. The Shrimp Cookoff begins at 9 a.m., followed by firefighter water fights and open concessions at 11 a.m.
The festival closes Sunday with a Fishermen’s Mass at the Shrimp Festival Building at 10 a.m., which will be followed by the traditional blessing of the fleet at 11 a.m. A fais-do-do will take place at noon with Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition.
The gate fee is only on Friday and Saturday, and it will be $10
SATURDAY
The Petit Tour du Teche kayak races for ages 5-17 at the paddle dock by Bridge Street and the Bayou Teche.
The series of youth races will have boats and paddles for those who pay the $10 registration and fee that also includes lunch for the youth participants.
The races are from 250 yards to a mile in length and are staged around buoys so that the racers are within view of the park at all times.
On-site registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. A safety check will take place at 8 a.m. and the first race begins at 9 a.m.
FRIDAY
It's Sugar Cane Festival kickoff time.
In addition to the introduction of the 2021 Festival Honorees, attendees will enjoy food, spirits, mechanical bull competition and old school festival games. Ticket info, email info@louisianasugarcanefestival.com or visit them on the web (hisugar.org).
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
