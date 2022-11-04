SATURDAY
Fall Folklife Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Martinville Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site is proud to announce the return of the festival. It will be held at the Longfellow Evangeline State Historic Site at 1200 N. Main Street.
Along with a costumed guide, visitors can tour an 1815 raised Creole cottage plantation home surrounding manicured grounds. Demonstrations will be occurring throughout the day and include: blacksmithing, bousillage making, circle dancing, chair caning, soap/syrup production, outdoor cooking, spinning/weaving and much more. There will also be live music throughout the day.
Standard entrance fees of $4 per person (ages 4-61) applies. This event is subject to weather conditions. for more information call 337-394-3754.
Twilight on the TECHE.
The nonprofit TECHE Project is holding a party with food, drinks and live music by David Greely and Chas Justus. Current members get in free, and non-members can sign up for $25 at the door. A pre-party sunset cocktail cruise is also being offered from 5-6 p.m. as $12 cruise tickets are available on Eventbrite under "Twilight on the Teche Cruise." Private Home, 3 Duperier Oaks Dr., New Iberia, 6-9 p.m. For more information call (337) 706-2323.
FRIDAY
The L'Acadian Art Guild Fall Exhibit is open each day during library hours and there is no admission fee!
You can go any day this weekend and see the exhibit through January.
Visit the exhibit at 445 E. Main Street, New Iberia, 70560. Call (337) 380-4844 for more information.
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
