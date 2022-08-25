FRIDAY
Stuffed bears, prints, books and more as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opens the "Paradise" Display at the Iberia Parish Library on 445 E Main St.
The event is open to the public and the library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and will continue until the end of September.
The LDWF display highlights the public areas and facilities they manage as well as local threatened and endangered animals. See items such as a tracking collar, paw print, a replica skull and even a fully mounted black bear.
SATURDAY
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Ledricka Johnson Thierry will host the Iberia Parish Meet and Greet in West End Park.
Thierry said it's a day of family, food and fun at the Emery Wing Pavilion. It's located on 1200 Field St, New Iberia, LA 70560-4112.
SATURDAY
Beats on the Bayou, Andy Smith
A live concertunder the Isle of Iberia's Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
It will be held at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort., 911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia. Call (337) 256-8681 for more information.
