Gulf Brew 2022. Join Acadiana Center for the Arts for Louisiana’s oldest craft beer and outdoor street festival in Downtown Lafayette. Guests can sample more than 200 beers from craft breweries across the county while strolling along four pedestrian-only blocks of Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette between Juliet Hotel and La Carreta Restaurant.
This event is one of the few occasions where all of Louisiana’s craft breweries and brewpubs showcase their newest beers in one place. On Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jefferson Street, Downtown Lafayette. For more info, visit AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
SUNDAY
Beneath the Balconies.
Noon to 2 p.m. There will be music on the west lawn of Shadows-on-the-Teche (317 E. Main St.). Lunch, including grits and grillades, shrimp and grits, and oriental salad will be available for purchase along with desserts and beverages. Drinks can also be purchased at Bouligny Plaza (102 W. Main St.) at the end of the route.
2 p.m. to 5 p.m: Balcony performances with a Mowtown finale. For more information, call Indest at (337) 298-7964 and follow the event on Facebook.
SATURDAY
Trunk of Treat
Come represent your company, decorate a trunk and hand our treats at Chick-fil-A in New Iberia. If you are participating, please text or call 337-326-2965.
If you are attending, it is on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chik-fil-A on 1116 E. Admiral Doyle, Dr. in New Iberia.
