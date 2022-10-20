SATURDAY

Gulf Brew 2022. Join Acadiana Center for the Arts for Louisiana’s oldest craft beer and outdoor street festival in Downtown Lafayette. Guests can sample more than 200 beers from craft breweries across the county while strolling along four pedestrian-only blocks of Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette between Juliet Hotel and La Carreta Restaurant.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.