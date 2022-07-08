Brandon Menard LIVE at El Paso Mexican Grill in New Iberia at 7 p..m.
Menard is a singer, songwriter and accomplished guitarist. He is touring all over the region currently and will be performing acoustically for guests at El Paso on Saturday at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
BEATS ON THE BAYOU featuring the Cajun Company Band.
It's the latests in the Live concert series for campers and the public under the Isle of Iberia's pavilion. Come out, meet friends, listen to live music and dance the evening away.
There is an admission fee. The concert is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia, 70560, Call (337) 256-8681 for more information.
SATURDAY
At the Teche Area Farmers Market, experience a harvest of delicious homegrown produce and home-made products by area farmers, artists and crafters.
Also included are hand-made cypress yard objects, home-made bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, handcrafted wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
The market is held every Saturday morning from 7 - 11 a.m. and Tuesday afternoon from 2 - 6 p.m. at Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia, 70560.
