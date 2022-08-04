SATURDAY
Open for anyone who has a dog that loves to retrieve and playing in the water! Experienced dogs are welcome! Junior handlers 7+ also welcome! Come on out and teach your old or new dog a new trick.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
SATURDAY
Open for anyone who has a dog that loves to retrieve and playing in the water! Experienced dogs are welcome! Junior handlers 7+ also welcome! Come on out and teach your old or new dog a new trick.
Practice fee is $10 per dog. Bring lawn chairs, drinks for you and the dog, dogs favorite floatable toy, towel, crate for dog while waiting for their turn. If your dog does not have a good recall bring a long lead for their turn on the dock.
All Practices are weather permitting. For help with directions contact Blaine (pond owner) at 337-254-8546.
SATURDAY
Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The market is located at 600 S Railroad St, Delcambre, LA 70528-4818.
The Market Lunch Menu is Grilled Red Snapper on the half shell with Pineapple Salsa and side of Spinach and Rice Casserole with Feta and Toasted Walnuts for $12; Pepper Jelly Grilled Shrimp Cocktail w Classic New Orleans Remoulade Sauce and Macaroni Salad for $10 There is a Homemade Root Beer Float for $5
There is also mixed drinks and beer. Live music by Ken Holloway. Kids' Crafts includes Paint your own free Shrimp T-shirt. There are also vendors.
SATURDAY
At the Teche Area Farmers Market, experience a harvest of delicious homegrown produce and home-made products by area farmers, artists and crafters.
Also included are hand-made cypress yard objects, home-made bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, handcrafted wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
The market is held every Saturday morning from 7 - 11 a.m. and Tuesday afternoon from 2 - 6 p.m. at Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia, 70560.
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.