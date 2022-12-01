St. Peter's holds bazaar this weekend BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Peter’s Catholic Church will be holding its second annual Christmas Bazaar this weekend.The event will offer a huge assortment of items and hidden treasures of interest. All items are priced to sell, or those interested can make their best offer.All proceeds from the event goes to St. Peter’s Catholic Church.The Knights of Columbus will be selling food during the three-day event. On Saturday, the food includes chicken tenders with fries and on Sunday food will be jambalaya, white beans and cookies.The bazaar takes place Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.For more information, contact Deacon Wynard Boutte at 369-3816. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Peter's Catholic Church Food Christianity Commerce Gastronomy Bazaar Tender Christmas Cookie Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Identity of man shot to death at New Iberia intersection released Top honors for Angus for New Iberia teen at State Fair in Shreveport Fitzgerald’s spectator days are over as she drops buck Holiday murder-suicide involves New Iberia resident Westgate defense sends No. 2 Neville packing to advance to Division I semifinals New Iberia man dies after his bicycle strikes a truck HBCS hosts successful alumni basketball game Police expect arrests after fatal shooting at New Iberia intersection Seniors lead Panthers to victory in home opener against Jeanerette Christmas in the Village Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit