The pumpkins have arrived at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with volunteers unpacking more than 100 pumpkins this week for the church’s annual pumpkin patch.
The patch opened Thursday, with volunteers decorating the grounds of St. Peter’s since last week to provide a unique experience for those attending one of the largest pumpkin patches in Iberia Parish during the fall season.
The patch is slated to remain open all the way through the Halloween season, with local schools partnering to take several field trips to the pumpkin patch during the month of October to read stories and play games on the grounds of the historic church.
The event marks the return of the pumpkin patch following several years of cancellation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the church put on a Fall Fest event instead of the pumpkin patch as a way for St. Peter’s to show gratitude to volunteers of the church in the wake of the cancellation of the annual event.
Along with themany pumpkins that are up for purchase, the event also hosts plenty of activities for the whole family. Games and photo opportunities are some of the features of the pumpkin patch that will be located on the scenic grounds of one of New Iberia’s largest churches.
The pumpkin patch will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. until Oct. 31. On weekends, the patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.