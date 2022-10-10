St. Nicholas hosting Fall Fest By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Oct 10, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fall Festival at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia is taking place once again this year, with the event set to take place at the church’s location on Weeks Island Road.The date for the event is Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with plenty of fun for the whole family.Festivities will include games for kids of all ages, a 50-50 raffle, bounce house and much more.A DJ will be on-site for the event as well.A special spaghetti dinner with all the “fixins” will be available for $8. Tickets are available at the church office or by calling 369-7510.A limited number of craft booths are also available. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Event Booth Ticket Highway Fall Festival Nicholas Catholic Church Festivity Office Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Gumbo Cookoff winners announced NISH announces its Homecoming activites, court Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Gumbo Cookoff brings visitors across the state to New Iberia for competition The Amazing Avery: A look at the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen Razzle-dazzle plays guide Panthers past Ascension Episcopal Field burn smoke results in three related auto accidents, one fatal Too little, too late: Tigers’ fourth-quarter rally falls short against Teurlings Lawsuit settlement rejected by St. Mary Parish Council, others Fisher’s bull red brings home big win; Marks’ speckled trout takes top spot Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit