The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says they have received reports of attempts to scam people of their money as part of a scam pretending to be associated with Publisher's Clearing House.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is making people aware pf a scam that has been reported by area residents known as the (Publisher's Clearing House) PCH Imposters Scam.

The Sheriff's Office reports that the PCH scam starts with a call or letter saying the recipient has won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, but to collect the prize the supposed winner has to send money to pay for fees and taxes.



