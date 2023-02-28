St. Mary Parish announces road, bridge closures for March STAFF REPORTS Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Mary Parish will have three road projects in March that will require some lane and bridge closures.• U.S. 90 eastbound and westbound between LA 83 (Baldwin, Louisa) and LA 3211 (Franklin) will have alternating outside lane closures on Thursday, March 9, for routine bridge inspections.This work is estimated to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.The road will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.• The right lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Atchafalaya River Bridge will be closed on Tuesday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., weather permitting.Additionally, the right lane of U.S. 90 westbound on the Atchafalaya River Bridge will be closed on Wednesday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., weather permitting.This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge inspections.The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.• The Berwick Bridge on LA 182 (Brashear Avenue) in Morgan City will be closed to traffic on Monday, March 6, to perform routine bridge inspections.The work is estimated to take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather permitting.The detour will consist of U.S. 90. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Motor Vehicles Meteorology Most Popular Acadiana Regional Airport fuels up F-18's Winning back-to-back Opens starts with O’Brien’s bass-zilla Louviere finds a slow approach key to nailing big bass for big W NISH take hot start into STM tourney BERRY TALES: Stein's means another 'good-bye' New Iberia police searching for felon in Friday shooting incident Highland Baptist bounced out of the playoffs by familiar foe, 51-46 Mystic Krewe de Fou of Iberia St. Martin Parish man killed in Sunday shooting in Lafayette Afternoon shooting incident sends one to the hospital Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit