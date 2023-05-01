A St. Martinville man is the victim of a deadly overnight shooting on in Lafayette.
Raylon Mason, 22, of St. Martinville is the victim of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday Lafayette Police reported.
Police responded to calls of “shots being fired” near the intersection of West Congress and University Avenue. The preliminary investigation indicates that officers arrived in the area and located a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.
The vehicle had multiple passengers suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began to perform lifesaving medical aid until all victims were transported to a local hospital. Mason later died from his injuries, the four other victims are currently in stable condition.
According to the Louisiana Christian School in Breaux Bridge, Mason was a 2018 graduate.
"LCS is completely devastated to learn of the passing of Raylon Mason, an LCS graduate of 2018. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Raylon’s family and friends. We are grieving with you and are devastated by his loss. Many prayers for this family."
During this incident, the unknown suspects who were traveling in a vehicle near West Congress and University Avenue began firing multiple gunshots towards the victim’s vehicles, which were stopped in traffic at the intersection.
While this investigation was taking place, a sixth victim arrived at an area hospital by private conveyance. That victim was also suffering from a gunshot wound and is listed in critical condition. Six total victims were struck by gunfire during this shooting.
Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are actively and aggressively working this incident.