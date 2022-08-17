Councilwoman Carol Frederick introduced two items that would provide some much needed house cleaning for the City of St. Martinville at Monday’s council meeting.
One of the resolution items Frederick presented was to create job descriptions for workers employed by the city, which she said does not currently exist in full.
“I’m just asking that we set a date where we set a description for each of the positions the way our policy says it should be structured,” Frederick said.
City officials estimated about 50 percent of the jobs currently on record have job descriptions, but there are many that do not have a set description that can be referenced by the city.
“We would list the qualifications, whether they are full time or part time and the pay scale,” Frederick said. “We’re supposed to have it.”
Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutenkerst said she wasn’t aware of a full list of job descriptions for the city. However, Planning and Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette said that the University of Louisiana at Lafayette had conducted a study years ago that laid out job descriptions for the city before Gutenkerst was employed.
“They did come and did a whole study and worked with each employee to determine a pay scale,” Fontenette said. “We had a professional group come in, we just need to find it.”
Councilman Mike Fuselier said if a group had already done the work associated with the task, it should be located before any more work is done.
“This would take a considerable amount of time doing this,” Fuselier said. “To think that this was lost, it’s hard to believe that this was lost.”
Legal counsel Allan Durand agreed and added that the task would most likely be too big for the administration.
“That’s a big job, I don’t think we have anybody who has time to do that,” he said. “We’d probably have to hire someone.”
In other business, Frederick also asked to submit the city’s ordinances to Municode in order to consolidate all of the ordinances within one book.
Although there is a book for city ordinances, Frederick said amendments and additional ordinances had not been consolidated within the book.
Frederick’s proposal was to submit all the necessary documents to Municode, who could give feedback on how best to perform the project.
“It’s been so long that we don’t have an official book of ordinances,” Frederick said. “Basically, this would take our ordinances and put it together again.”
Frederick said the resolution would only move the issue forward in order to see what services Municode could offer the city.