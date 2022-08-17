Purchase Access

Councilwoman Carol Frederick introduced two items that would provide some much needed house cleaning for the City of St. Martinville at Monday’s council meeting.

One of the resolution items Frederick presented was to create job descriptions for workers employed by the city, which she said does not currently exist in full.



