It’s been the conscious effort of the City of St. Martinville to throw their hat in the ring when it comes to winter decoration.
This year’s effort to light St. Martinville square with an array of lights has made the city a must-see when it comes to driving through festive Teche Area cities.
Mayor Jason Willis said last month that one of his main goals for the winter season was to make St. Martinville a place where tourists would want to travel in order to enjoy Christmas and winter decorations.
At the end of the Christmas and New Year’s season, Willis said that this year’s effort to light up downtown St. Martinville accomplished exactly that.
“We want people to come here from other towns to see how we celebrate,” Willis said in December. “That’s part of my vision for the city, showing a St. Martinville we can all be proud of.”
St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, which sits in the center of St. Martinville along with the surrounding campus, has been lit with decorative Christmas lights and various props to showcase the holiday season to those driving by.
Those driving at night are able to park casually near the church and take a walk through the scenic campus in order to take a closer light at the thousands of lights on display in St. Martinville Square.