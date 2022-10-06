sm
Musicians play Cajun music on the St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church campus Monday afternoon. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Grand Reveil Acadien kicked off in the Teche Area in St. Martinvile with a long slate of events planned for those looking to celebrate the anniversary of of the Acadian arrival in Louisiana.

Event-goers started at Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Park Monday afternoon for a general welcome, followed by a tour of St. Martinville.



