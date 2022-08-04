The city of St. Martinville voted to enter into a contract with the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority for electrical services during Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Jason Willis said the city’s current contract with Cleco is set to expire on Dec. 31 and the company had chosen not to renew with St. Martinville for another year.
Willis said any new contract would likely mean a higher rate for St. Martinville customers. The city’s contract with Cleco for the past four years was given at a rate that was one of the lowest in the state, Willis said.
“We were extremely lucky with the last contract,” he said. “They had extra power and sold it to us at a real low price that was pretty much one of the lowest in the state.”
General manager for LEPA Kevin Bihm said LEPA has been in contact with St. Martinville city officials for several meetings. LEPA is a political subdivision that consists of a board of directors made up by the cities that the organization serves in.
“We understand what St. Martinville faces every day; the maintenance and upkeep,” Bihm said. “You would be in the same arrangement as eight other cities just like you.”
Having a presence on the board of directors would mean the city would be able to stay up to date on everything happening with LEPA, which Bihm said was another perk of the company.
Councilman Jonas Fontenette added that LEPA also provides mutual aid services for hurricane events to help with recovery and safety.
Although Willis said he met with other service providers, he was told that LEPA was the best choice for St. Martinville.
“They recommended we go with LEPA,” Willis said.
Legal counsel Allan Durand said the contract offered to the city of St. Martinville was the same as the ones offered to other municipalities that LEPA contracts with. Some of those include Erath, New Roads, Lafayette and Morgan City.
“We have assurance in writing that this is the same contract, there’s no hidden problems,” Durand said.